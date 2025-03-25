Luke Keaschall News: Returns to second base
Keaschall played second base for half of a Triple-A spring training game Tuesday, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
It was his first game in the field after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August. He made a strong impression against major-league spring competition by hitting a home run with a .813 OPS while playing DH and pinch hitting. He'll likely begin the season at Double-A but could be in the majors this summer.
