Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Keaschall headshot

Luke Keaschall News: Returns to second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 7:14pm

Keaschall played second base for half of a Triple-A spring training game Tuesday, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

It was his first game in the field after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August. He made a strong impression against major-league spring competition by hitting a home run with a .813 OPS while playing DH and pinch hitting. He'll likely begin the season at Double-A but could be in the majors this summer.

Luke Keaschall
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now