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Luke Keaschall News: Sitting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Keaschall is not in Minnesota's starting lineup against Boston on Sunday.

Keaschall will end up sitting in each of the last two games of the series, with Orlando Arcia starting at second base and batting seventh against Red Sox right-hander Sonny Gray. Keaschall is slashing .233/.318/.307 with 10 steals (in 12 attempts), one home run and 18 RBI across 201 plate appearances this season.

Luke Keaschall
Minnesota Twins
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