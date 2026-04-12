Luke Keaschall News: Swipes bag in win

Keaschall went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Keaschall singled and scored in the third inning before adding another hit and a stolen base in the fourth. It marked just his second multi-hit effort of the season, as he's struggled to get going at the plate. On the year, the 23-year-old is slashing .213/.269/.279 with one home run, seven RBI, nine runs scored and three steals across 67 plate appearances.