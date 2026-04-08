Luke Keaschall headshot

Luke Keaschall News: Swipes second bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Keaschall went 1-for-5 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Tigers.

Keaschall has plated at least one run in three straight games, going 3-for-12 over the first three contests of this week's series against the Tigers. The second baseman is hitting just .208 with a .556 OPS through 53 plate appearances over 12 games this season. He's added two steals, one home run, seven RBI, six runs scored and two doubles. Keaschall hit .302 with an .827 OPS over 49 games across two big-league stints in 2025, so there's some clear potential for him to turn things around. He may still need to adjust to major-league pitching a bit, which will make it tough for him to replicate his ratios from last year, but he has good bat-to-ball skills.

Luke Keaschall
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Keaschall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Keaschall See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
13 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
19 days ago