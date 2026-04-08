Luke Keaschall News: Swipes second bag

Keaschall went 1-for-5 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Tigers.

Keaschall has plated at least one run in three straight games, going 3-for-12 over the first three contests of this week's series against the Tigers. The second baseman is hitting just .208 with a .556 OPS through 53 plate appearances over 12 games this season. He's added two steals, one home run, seven RBI, six runs scored and two doubles. Keaschall hit .302 with an .827 OPS over 49 games across two big-league stints in 2025, so there's some clear potential for him to turn things around. He may still need to adjust to major-league pitching a bit, which will make it tough for him to replicate his ratios from last year, but he has good bat-to-ball skills.