Luke Keaschall headshot

Luke Keaschall News: Taking seat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Keaschall is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Keaschall has slashed a healthy .269/.395/.373 in May following a rough April, though the counting stats haven't been there with no home runs and three steals. Orlando Arcia will play second base Thursday while Keaschall rests.

Luke Keaschall
Minnesota Twins
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