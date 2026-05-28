Luke Keaschall News: Taking seat
Keaschall is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.
Keaschall has slashed a healthy .269/.395/.373 in May following a rough April, though the counting stats haven't been there with no home runs and three steals. Orlando Arcia will play second base Thursday while Keaschall rests.
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