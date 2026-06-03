Luke Keaschall headshot

Luke Keaschall News: Two RBI in win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Keaschall went 2-for-4 with two RBI singles and one run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the White Sox.

It was Keaschall's third multi-hit game in his last nine contests, and over his last 25 games, the second baseman is hitting .305 with an .805 OPS across 97 plate appearances. He's raised his season slash line to .249/.323/.322 with one home run, 21 RBI, 27 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and a 20:35 BB:K across 232 trips to the plate.

Luke Keaschall
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Keaschall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Keaschall See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
8 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago