Luke Keaschall News: Two RBI in win Tuesday
Keaschall went 2-for-4 with two RBI singles and one run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the White Sox.
It was Keaschall's third multi-hit game in his last nine contests, and over his last 25 games, the second baseman is hitting .305 with an .805 OPS across 97 plate appearances. He's raised his season slash line to .249/.323/.322 with one home run, 21 RBI, 27 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and a 20:35 BB:K across 232 trips to the plate.
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