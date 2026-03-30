Luke Keaschall News: Used as No. 3 hitter
Keaschall went 1-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's loss at Baltimore and is hitting .182 (2-for11) this season. He's hit third in the batting order in all three games this season.
Keaschall may be better suited to hit leadoff in Minnesota's lineup due to his high OBP (.382 last season), but new Twins manager Derek Shelton went with a platoon of Austin Martin and Kody Clemens in the leadoff role to begin the season. While Keaschall plaeyd some outfield in spring training, he's only played second base so far this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Keaschall See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag4 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings10 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30017 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Position Scarcity: Understanding What It Is20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Keaschall See More