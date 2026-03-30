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Luke Keaschall News: Used as No. 3 hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Keaschall went 1-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's loss at Baltimore and is hitting .182 (2-for11) this season. He's hit third in the batting order in all three games this season.

Keaschall may be better suited to hit leadoff in Minnesota's lineup due to his high OBP (.382 last season), but new Twins manager Derek Shelton went with a platoon of Austin Martin and Kody Clemens in the leadoff role to begin the season. While Keaschall plaeyd some outfield in spring training, he's only played second base so far this season.

Luke Keaschall
Minnesota Twins
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