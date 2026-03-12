Luke Little headshot

Luke Little News: Fails to make roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Cubs optioned Little to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.

Little was unable to find his footing during spring training with four earned runs allowed over 4.2 frames, so he won't make Chicago's Opening Day bullpen. The 25-year-old made just wo big-league appearances last season but had a 3.46 ERA across 26 innings with the Cubs in 2024.

Luke Little
Chicago Cubs
