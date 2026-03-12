Luke Little News: Fails to make roster
The Cubs optioned Little to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.
Little was unable to find his footing during spring training with four earned runs allowed over 4.2 frames, so he won't make Chicago's Opening Day bullpen. The 25-year-old made just wo big-league appearances last season but had a 3.46 ERA across 26 innings with the Cubs in 2024.
