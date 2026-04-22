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Luke Little News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

The Cubs optioned Little to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Little was with the big club for a week and made one appearance, allowing one run over one inning of work. He's clearing out to make space on the roster for Matthew Boyd (biceps), who is back from the injured list to start Wednesday's contest versus the Phillies.

Luke Little
Chicago Cubs
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