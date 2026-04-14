Luke Little News: Summoned from minors
The Cubs recalled Little from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
Little boasts a 2.80 ERA with 44 strikeouts over 35.1 innings at the big-league level, but he's also issued 28 walks. Those control problems remained present in his first five outings with Iowa, as he had a 9:10 K:BB over 7.2 frames. It's unlikely Little will be trusted with high-leverage innings, but the Cubs were in need of fresh bullpen arms.
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