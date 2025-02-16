Luke Maile News: Inks minor-league deal with Royals

Maile agreed to a minor-league contract with the Royals on Sunday that includes an invite to big-league camp.

Maile appeared in 55 games with the Reds in 2024, batting .178 with two home runs, eight RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases over 135 at-bats. The catcher will attend spring training with Kansas City and he'll look to impress in order to potentially secure a spot on the Royals' 26-man roster at some point in 2025.