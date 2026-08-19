Luke Raley Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Mariners transferred Raley (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to July 31.

The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Jhonathan Diaz, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma. The move also means Raley will be sidelined for the rest of the regular season, though he would be eligible to play in the postseason should the Mariners qualify. He'll finish the 2026 regular season with a .225/.284/.439 slash line with one steal, 15 home runs and 39 RBI over 287 plate appearances.