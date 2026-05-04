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Luke Raley News: Belts big three-run blast

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Raley went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk Monday in a 5-4 win against Atlanta.

Seattle was unable to break through against Atlanta rookie JR Ritchie until the sixth frame, when Raley came through with a three-run homer. The blast turned a four-run deficit into a one-run deficit, and the Mariners scored twice more in the inning to complete the comeback. The homer was a much-needed big hit for Raley, who entered Monday in a 2-for-30 tailspin with 13 strikeouts over his previous 14 contests. He's slashing .253/.313/.516 with six homers, 16 RBI and 12 runs through 99 plate appearances on the campaign.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
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