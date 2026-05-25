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Luke Raley News: Clubs 11th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Raley went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 9-2 victory versus the Athletics.

Raley was a key part of Seattle's six-run third inning, as he launched a two-run homer. That was his first long ball since we went deep in back-to-back games May 13 and 14. Raley frequently sits against left-handed starters, which dings his fantasy value to an extent. Still, he's putting up strong numbers overall, slashing .270/.329/.562 with 11 homers, 20 runs, 29 RBI and one stolen base through 150 plate appearances.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
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