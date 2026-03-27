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Luke Raley News: Goes yard again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Raley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Guardians.

Raley provided some insurance in the sixth inning with his second homer in as many games to begin the year. He went deep just four times in 219 plate appearances during the 2025 regular season, adding a .630 OPS, though he had 22 homers over 455 plate appearances in 2024. Playing time will be crucial for Raley's success, and he has the early edge for at least a strong-side platoon role in right field. Victor Robles and Rob Refsnyder are in the mix to see the majority of the time versus lefties.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
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