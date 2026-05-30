Luke Raley News: Homers in consecutive games
Raley went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
Raley has homered in back-to-back contests and has three long balls over his last five games. The outfielder is hitting .279 with a .930 OPS, 13 homers, 31 RBI, 22 runs scored, one stolen base, five doubles and a triple across 53 contests. He continues to work in a strong-side platoon role in right field, sharing the position with Victor Robles.
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