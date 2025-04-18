Luke Raley News: Homers in win

Raley went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 11-7 win over Cincinnati.

Raley got the Mariners on the board in the fourth inning with his second home run of the year, tying the game 2-2. The 30-year-old Raley had been struggling coming into Thursday's outing, going just 3-for-29 (.129) in his previous 10 games. Raley's now batting .163 on the season with a .587 OPS, seven RBI, six runs scored and a pair of stolen bases across 57 plate appearances.