Luke Raley News: Homers in win
Raley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.
Raley scored a season-high three runs, highlighted by a solo homer in the sixth inning. It continued a torrid start to the season for the 31-year-old, who's now slashing .318/.375/.636 with 10 extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored across 72 plate appearances while drawing his starts against right-handed pitching.
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