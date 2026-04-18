Luke Raley headshot

Luke Raley News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Raley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Raley scored a season-high three runs, highlighted by a solo homer in the sixth inning. It continued a torrid start to the season for the 31-year-old, who's now slashing .318/.375/.636 with 10 extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored across 72 plate appearances while drawing his starts against right-handed pitching.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Raley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Raley See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely-Available Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely-Available Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
2 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 16: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 16: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
Author Image
Chris Toman
2 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago