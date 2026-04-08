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Luke Raley News: Idle against left-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Raley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

After starting in each of the Mariners' last four games and going 3-for-14 with a double and a 1:8 BB:K, Raley will retreat to the bench for the series finale. Each of those four starts came against right-handed pitching, but the left-handed-hitting Raley will likely be held out of the lineup more often than not when Seattle faces southpaws. Rob Refsnyder will replace Raley in right field Wednesday while lefty MacKenzie Gore takes the hill for Texas.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
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