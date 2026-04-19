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Luke Raley News: Idle for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Raley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

After a stretch of nine consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Raley will hit the bench Sunday while southpaw MacKenzie Gore toes the rubber for Texas. With Raley sitting, Rob Refsnyder will enter the starting nine in right field and will bat leadoff.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
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