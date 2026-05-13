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Luke Raley News: Launches homer in extra-inning loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Raley went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

Raley has four homers over his last seven games, accounting for all but one of his hits in that span. He's added 11 RBI during the resurgence at the plate after an ice-cold end to April. Overall, he's batting .262 with a .901 OPS, nine homers, 24 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 38 contests. Raley will likely continue to hold the platoon advantage over Rob Refsnyder for starts in right field.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
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