Luke Raley News: Launches homer in extra-inning loss
Raley went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Astros.
Raley has four homers over his last seven games, accounting for all but one of his hits in that span. He's added 11 RBI during the resurgence at the plate after an ice-cold end to April. Overall, he's batting .262 with a .901 OPS, nine homers, 24 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 38 contests. Raley will likely continue to hold the platoon advantage over Rob Refsnyder for starts in right field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Raley See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 2419 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Raley See More