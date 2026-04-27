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Luke Raley News: On bench against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Raley is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Raley will hit the bench for the third time in six games, with each of his absences coming while the Mariners have faced left-handed starting pitchers. He'll cede his spot in the lineup Monday to Rob Refsnyder, who starts in right field and occupies the leadoff spot while Seattle faces off against southpaw Connor Prielipp.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
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