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Luke Raley News: On bench versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Raley is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the White Sox.

The White Sox have southpaw Anthony Kay starting Tuesday, so the left-handed bat of Raley will begin the game from the bench. Connor Joe has the start in right field and is batting sixth.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
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