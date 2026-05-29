Luke Raley headshot

Luke Raley News: Pops homer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Raley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Raley has three multi-hit efforts over his last six games, going 7-for-20 (.350) with two homers in that span. The outfielder is batting .271 with an .896 OPS, 12 long balls, 30 RBI, 21 runs scored, five doubles and one stolen base across 157 plate appearances. Raley continues to be a reliable platoon bat, and he's already over halfway to matching his career-best homer total of 22 from the 2024 season.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Raley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Raley See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Chris Bennett
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
16 days ago