Luke Raley News: Pops homer Friday
Raley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.
Raley has three multi-hit efforts over his last six games, going 7-for-20 (.350) with two homers in that span. The outfielder is batting .271 with an .896 OPS, 12 long balls, 30 RBI, 21 runs scored, five doubles and one stolen base across 157 plate appearances. Raley continues to be a reliable platoon bat, and he's already over halfway to matching his career-best homer total of 22 from the 2024 season.
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