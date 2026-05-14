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Luke Raley News: Power surge continues in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Raley went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-3 win over Houston.

The 31-year-old outfielder is surging in the power department, crushing five homers in his last eight games. Raley is firmly working himself onto fantasy radars, slashing .300/.364/.657 with seven big flies, two doubles, one triple and 20 RBI over his last 26 contests (78 plate appearances) to raise his season OPS to .922. However, the left-handed-hitting Raley has taken a mere four at-bats versus southpaws this year, which could make it more difficult to roster him in mixed leagues.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
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