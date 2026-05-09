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Luke Raley News: Powers offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Raley went 2-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBI during Friday's 12-8 victory over the White Sox.

After striking out in his first at-bat, Raley took advantage of his bases-loaded opportunity in the third and hit a grand slam off starter Sean Burke to give Seattle a 5-1 lead. The Sox caught up within half an inning, but Raley's three-run homer off Tyler Davis in the seventh put the M's ahead 9-5 and ensured Chicago would trail for the rest of the game. Now with eight homers on the season, Raley has surpassed Cal Raleigh to claim the highest mark on the team.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
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