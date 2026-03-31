Luke Raley News: Remaining in platoon
Raley is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
Yankees lefty Max Fried is the third southpaw starter the Mariners have faced this season, and Raley has come off the bench in each game. Raley has a four-game hit streak to begin the campaign and has gone 4-for-14 with three homers and six RBI. Victor Robles is starting in right field and batting seventh Tuesday.
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