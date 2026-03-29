Luke Raley News: Remains red-hot
Raley went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run Saturday in an extra-inning loss to the Guardians.
Raley didn't start the contest, but he was summoned off the bench in the 10th inning. The veteran hitter came through with a two-run blast to center field to bring the Guardians within a run of tying the score. Raley has exactly one hit in each of his first three games this season, and each of his knocks has left the park. He already has three long balls and five RBI across nine plate appearances in 2026 after managing just four home runs and 19 runs batted iover 219 plate appearances last season.
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