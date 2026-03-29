Luke Raley headshot

Luke Raley News: Remains red hot to begin season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 12:08pm

Raley went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run Saturday in the Mariners' 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

Raley didn't start the contest, but he was summoned off the bench in the 10th inning. The veteran hitter came through with a two-run blast to center field to bring the Guardians within a run of tying the score. Raley has exactly one hit in each of his first three games this season, and each of his knocks has left the park. He already has three long balls and five RBI across nine plate appearances in 2026 after managing just four home runs and 19 runs batted over 219 regular-season plate appearances last season.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Raley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Raley See More
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
3 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
23 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
58 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
157 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 7
Author Image
Chris Bennett
173 days ago