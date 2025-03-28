Luke Raley News: Sitting Friday vs. southpaw

Raley is not in the Mariners' lineup against the Athletics on Friday.

Manager Dan Wilson said during spring training that he was open to giving the lefty-hitting Raley some plate appearances against southpaws in 2025. That won't happen Friday, as Raley will begin the game in the dugout while the Athletics send left-hander Jeffrey Springs to the mound. That will shift Cal Raleigh to designated hitter while Mitch Garver serves behind home plate.