Luke Raley News: Smacks Opening Day homer
Raley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Guardians.
Raley, who got the Opening Day start in right field, led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo shot off Tanner Bibee, tying the game 3-3. It's a nice start to the season for Raley, who struggled to a .202/.319/.311 slash line with just four homers in 73 games last year. Raley figures to get the majority of starts against right-handed pitching while platooning with Victor Robles and Rob Refsnyder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Raley See More
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction ReviewYesterday
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West21 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target56 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate155 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 7171 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Raley See More