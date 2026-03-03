Luke Raley headshot

Luke Raley News: Strong start to spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Raley has gone 5-for-10 with a double and a home run through five Cactus League games.

It's been a nice start to the spring for Raley, who launched a 439-foot homer of Padres' left-hander JP Sears on Saturday. Raley should see regular at-bats against right-handed pitching to open the season while platooning with Rob Refsnyder in a corner outfield spot. Injuries limited Raley to 219 plate appearances in 2025, where he slashed just .202/.319/.311 with four homers. However, Raley posted an .803 OPS over his previous two campaigns (255 games overall) with 41 home runs in that span.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
