Luke Raley headshot

Luke Raley News: Taking seat against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Raley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

With the Mariners facing off against a lefty starter (Kris Bubic) for the second time in the series, the left-handed-hitting Raley will once again exit the starting nine. Connor Joe will replace Raley in right field and will bat seventh.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Raley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Raley See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
MLB
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
Author Image
Christopher Boan
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago