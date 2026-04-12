Luke Raley News: Two doubles, two RBI in win

Raley went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

Raley doubled and scored in the third inning, singled in the fifth and smacked a two-run double in the sixth to extend Seattle's lead to 6-1. Raley is slashing .255/.314/.532 with four doubles, three homers, nine RBI, six runs scored and a 2:20 BB:K across 47 plate appearances.