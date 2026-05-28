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Luke Weaver News: Blanks Reds in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 9:40am

Weaver picked up his seventh hold Wednesday after pitching 1.1 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a 4-2 win over Cincinnati.

The 32-year-old entered with two outs in the seventh inning with the Mets leading 3-2, and he carried that one-run advantage into the ninth inning for closer Devin Williams. Weaver has been lights out over his last 15 appearances, allowing just two earned runs and striking out 20 batters over 17 innings. Weaver continues to operate as New York's primary setup man, and he isn't likely to see anything more than the occasional save chance since Williams has righted the ship after a rocky start to the year.

Luke Weaver
New York Mets
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