Luke Weaver News: Can't find plate Sunday

Weaver gave up a run on three walks in one-third of an inning during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

His one out was a strikeout, but Weaver threw only nine of 23 pitches for strikes in what could end up as his final spring appearance. The veteran right-hander has been having a strong camp prior to Sunday, and through 4.1 innings he sports a 2.08 ERA and 5:4 K:BB. Weaver will be one of the Mets' top setup men this season in front of new closer Devin Williams, and over the last two seasons for the Yankees he delivered a 3.21 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 10.6 K/9 with 11 wins, 12 saves and 44 holds in 126 appearances.