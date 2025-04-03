Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Weaver headshot

Luke Weaver News: Locks down first save of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Weaver picked up the save after throwing 1.1 clean innings Thursday against Arizona. He struck out one.

The Yankees got out to a massive 9-3 lead Thursday, but the Diamondbacks made the game interesting with a four-run surge in the seventh inning. That prompted manager Aaron Boone to turn to one of his high-leverage arms, and Weaver locked down his first save of the campaign while pouring in 15 of his 19 pitches for strikes. Although the right-hander is not the team's first option in save situations due to the arrival of Devin Williams, Weaver emerged as a major weapon out of New York's bullpen in the second half of last season and does have a pathway to double-digit saves in 2025 on a contending club.

Luke Weaver
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now