Luke Weaver News: Locks down first save of 2025

The Yankees got out to a massive 9-3 lead Thursday, but the Diamondbacks made the game interesting with a four-run surge in the seventh inning. That prompted manager Aaron Boone to turn to one of his high-leverage arms, and Weaver locked down his first save of the campaign while pouring in 15 of his 19 pitches for strikes. Although the right-hander is not the team's first option in save situations due to the arrival of Devin Williams, Weaver emerged as a major weapon out of New York's bullpen in the second half of last season and does have a pathway to double-digit saves in 2025 on a contending club.