Luke Weaver News: Notched first hold of year

Weaver tossed a perfect eighth inning Sunday to record his first hold of the season in a 5-2 win over the Giants. He didn't strike out a batter.

The veteran right-hander fired 10 of 12 pitches for strikes before handing the ball off to Devin Williams for the ninth. Weaver produced more than 20 holds each of the last two seasons for the Yankees, and he seems on his way to reaching that mark again for the Mets, posting a 0.00 ERA and giving up just one hit over four appearances and 4.0 innings with a 2:2 K:BB.