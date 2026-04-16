Luke Williams News: Back with Atlanta
Williams and Atlanta agreed on a minor-league contract Thursday.
Williams elected free agency Wednesday after being designated for assignment by Atlanta on Monday, but he will now return to the organization. The 29-year-old will look to impress with Triple-A Gwinnett in an attempt to potentially earn another shot with the major-league roster down the road this year.
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