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Luke Williams News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Williams elected to become a free agent Wednesday, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Williams refused an outright assignment after being removed from Atlanta's 40-man roster. He could wind up returning on a minor-league contract, but for now the utility player is free to sign anywhere.

Luke Williams
 Free Agent
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