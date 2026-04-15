Luke Williams News: Elects free agency
Williams elected to become a free agent Wednesday, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Williams refused an outright assignment after being removed from Atlanta's 40-man roster. He could wind up returning on a minor-league contract, but for now the utility player is free to sign anywhere.
Luke Williams
Free Agent
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