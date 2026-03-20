Luke Williams News: Heads to minor-league camp
Atlanta assigned Williams to minor-league camp Friday.
Williams, a 29-year-old utility player, was a long shot to make the big-league roster, and Friday's move confirms he'll open 2026 in the minor leagues. Williams went 6-for-30 (.200) with one homer, one double and a 4:10 BB:K during spring training.
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