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Luke Williams News: Heads to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Atlanta assigned Williams to minor-league camp Friday.

Williams, a 29-year-old utility player, was a long shot to make the big-league roster, and Friday's move confirms he'll open 2026 in the minor leagues. Williams went 6-for-30 (.200) with one homer, one double and a 4:10 BB:K during spring training.

Luke Williams
Atlanta Braves
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