Luke Williams News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Williams cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Williams was battling for a spot on Atlanta's Opening Day bench in spring training, but he ultimately missed the cut after going 5-for-32 with three RBI and five runs scored in 16 games. He doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so his demotion to Triple-A will cost him his spot on the 40-man roster, which only makes it that much harder for him to work his way back into the big leagues.