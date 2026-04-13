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Luke Williams News: Removed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Atlanta designated Williams for assignment Monday.

Williams was added to the active roster this past weekend to take the spot vacated by Michael Harris (paternity), but with Harris now back in tow, Williams has been scrubbed from both the 26-man and 40-man rosters. He will likely clear waivers and stay in the organization as utility depth.

Luke Williams
Atlanta Braves
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