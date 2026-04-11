Luke Williams News: Selected to MLB roster
Atlanta selected Williams' contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
Williams will join the big club to replace Michael Harris, who was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move. Williams posted just a .370 OPS over 34 plate appearances with Atlanta last season but is slashing .241/.313/.414 to begin the year at Triple-A.
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