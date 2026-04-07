Luken Baker headshot

Luken Baker News: Added to big-league roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

The Diamondbacks selected Baker's contract from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

He's absorbing the roster spot vacated by the injured Carlos Santana (groin). With Santana and Pavin Smith (elbow) both sidelined, Baker will see some starts between first base and/or designated hitter, though he could be limited mostly to play versus lefties. Baker is a career .206/.317/.338 hitter with four home runs over parts of three seasons in the majors.

Luken Baker
Arizona Diamondbacks
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