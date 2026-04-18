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Luken Baker News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

The Diamondbacks designated Baker for assignment Saturday.

Baker has appeared in just three games for Arizona, during which he's gone 1-for-5 with three strikeouts. He'll now concede his place on the active roster to make room for Lourdes Gurriel (knee), who returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.

Luken Baker
Arizona Diamondbacks
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