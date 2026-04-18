Luken Baker News: Designated for assignment
The Diamondbacks designated Baker for assignment Saturday.
Baker has appeared in just three games for Arizona, during which he's gone 1-for-5 with three strikeouts. He'll now concede his place on the active roster to make room for Lourdes Gurriel (knee), who returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.
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