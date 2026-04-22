Luken Baker News: Hitting open market
Baker elected to enter free agency Monday, per MILB.com transaction log.
Baker was initially outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Monday two days after being designated by the Diamondbacks for assignment, but the 29-year-old slugger will open the free market and look to take his talents elsewhere. He slashed .242/.395/.424 with one home run and five RBI across 43 plate appearances with Reno prior to his departure.
Luken Baker
Free Agent
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