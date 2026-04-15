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Luken Baker News: Makes first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 4:14am

Baker started at first base and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Baltimore.

Baker entered the starting nine after Ketel Marte (back) was scratched. That forced a lineup reshuffle with Ildemaro Vargas moving from first base to cover second and Baker getting his first start since being called up last week. Marte's injury is not considered serious, and Vargas could move back to first base for Wednesday afternoon's series finale.

Luken Baker
Arizona Diamondbacks
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