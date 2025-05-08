Luken Baker News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Cardinals optioned Baker to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Baker has played sparingly as the short side of a platoon at designated hitter, slashing .235/.366/.324 over 41 plate appearances. The Cardinals have not announced a corresponding move, but it will likely involve activating Ivan Herrera (knee) from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Nationals.
