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Luken Baker News: Reporting to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Baker was sent outright to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Baker was booted from the 40-man roster Saturday, and he'll report to Triple-A after failing to draw interest while on the waiver wire. He's batting .242 with one home run, five RBI and four runs scored across nine appearances this year with the Aces.

Luken Baker
Arizona Diamondbacks
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