Luken Baker News: Reporting to Triple-A
Baker was sent outright to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Baker was booted from the 40-man roster Saturday, and he'll report to Triple-A after failing to draw interest while on the waiver wire. He's batting .242 with one home run, five RBI and four runs scored across nine appearances this year with the Aces.
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